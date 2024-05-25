Americanas S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZWHF opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. Americanas has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

