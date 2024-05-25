Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.49. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.42.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

