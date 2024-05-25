Analyzing Argo Blockchain (ARBK) and The Competition

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.49 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.87 billion $386.38 million 4.15

Profitability

Argo Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -70.83% -27,427.20% -39.43% Argo Blockchain Competitors -91.03% -469.82% -21.00%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s peers have a beta of 5.42, meaning that their average share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Argo Blockchain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 434 1623 2455 74 2.47

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 63.02%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Argo Blockchain peers beat Argo Blockchain on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

