Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

