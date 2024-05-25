Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

