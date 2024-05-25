Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.05

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 44813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $382,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Argan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

