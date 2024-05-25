Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $289.41 and last traded at $290.34. Approximately 2,479,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,510,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.50.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $407,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,710.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

