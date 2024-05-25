Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.