Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

