Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $32.99. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 865 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $726.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 11.63%.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
