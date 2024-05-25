Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $32.99. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 865 shares traded.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $726.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

