Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Assurant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

AIZ stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48.

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

