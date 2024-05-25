Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

BSPA stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

