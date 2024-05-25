Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
BSPA stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
