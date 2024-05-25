Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

