Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
