BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BCE by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after purchasing an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 54.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.