Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

