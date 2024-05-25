Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,763. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $119.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

