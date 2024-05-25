Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

