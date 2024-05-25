Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $113.27 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

