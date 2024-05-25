Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $78.43 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
