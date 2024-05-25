Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

