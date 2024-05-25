Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 350.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

