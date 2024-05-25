Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

