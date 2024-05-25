Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

