Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 1.8 %

Rollins stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

