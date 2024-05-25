Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.