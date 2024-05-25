Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,721,750. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $303.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $342.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.12.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.