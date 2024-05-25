Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,129,000 after buying an additional 829,245 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

