Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

