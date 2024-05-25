Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.