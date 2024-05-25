Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 391,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 361,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

