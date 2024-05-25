Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $11,375,000.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

