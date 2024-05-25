Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

