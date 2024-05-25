Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of GLOF stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

