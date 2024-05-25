Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.84 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.