Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 176,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

