Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 600 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,684.84 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,439.23 and its 200 day moving average is $942.93.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

