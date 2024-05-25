Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 44.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.28 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

