Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.35.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

