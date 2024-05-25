Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

