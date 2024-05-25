Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,377,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,863,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.13 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.