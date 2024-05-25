Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

