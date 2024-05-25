Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.