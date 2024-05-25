Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

