Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

