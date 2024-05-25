Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.