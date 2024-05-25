Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.