Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.