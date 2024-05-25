Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

