Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.36 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

