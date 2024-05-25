Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

