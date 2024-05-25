Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

