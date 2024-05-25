Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $753.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

